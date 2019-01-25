Dallas
1 Dallas Teen Dead, Whole Foods Parking Garage Shooting [VIDEO]

18-year-old Joseph Anthony Pintucci, was recently killed in the Whole Foods parking garage in Dallas, near Park Lane. The shooting happened Thursday night.

Dallas police currently have no suspects in custody and are unsure at the moment why the teen was killed.

This shooting took place literally across the street from NorthPark mall, which is a relatively low-crime area.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

