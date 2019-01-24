Here’s The Non-Disclosure Agreement R. Kelly Allegedly Made Women Sign

R. Kelly is said to have protected his right to take advantage of the women in his alleged sex cult via a non-disclosure agreement to keep them from talking about what went down.

Now, The Blast has obtained a copy of the NDA, which is copyrighted by Kelly’s management company, RSK Enterprises. Below is the document the R&B singer reportedly gave women to sign, including the mother of one of his alleged victims.

Upon signing the doc, the woman becomes “ a privileged member of Robert Kelly’s (‘Mr Kelly’) team (the ‘Team’), which may allow me to access privileged and/or confidential and/or proprietary information only available to trusted members of Mr. Kelly related enterprises (the ‘Opportunities’).”

The specifics of what constitutes confidential information are laid out and cover seven areas:

The premise and concept of his intellectual property Mr. Kelly’s business and private life The business activities of the Company and/or Mr. Kelly The Company’s employment practices or policies “The activities occurring in connection with the Opportunities” Ideas, concepts or business plans disclosed by the company “The outcome of the Opportunity”

The signee also agrees not to disclose any confidential information to “other team members and/or officers of the Company except where there is a specific reason to know.”

The signee must also “ensure that my agents, family, employees and all persons that I introduce to Mr. Kelly and his affiliates are obligated to keep confidential and never disclose, use, misappropriate, or confirm or deny the veracity of, any statement concerning Mr. Kelly, the Company and any and all entities affiliated with Mr. Kelly.”

The NDA also prohibits the signee from talking to the press.

“During and after my involvement in the Team,” the document states, “I shall not directly or through any publicity representative or otherwise circulate, publish or otherwise disseminate any news story, article, book or other publicity about or relating to the Confidential Information.”

And of course there’s this… “I hereby agree not to sue and irrevocably and unconditionally release, waive, and forever discharge Company … from any and all matter of liabilities, claims and demands of any kind or nature, whatsoever, in law or equity.”

