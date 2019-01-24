Here’s The Non-Disclosure Agreement R. Kelly Allegedly Made Women Sign

R. Kelly is said to have protected his right to take advantage of the women in his alleged sex cult via a non-disclosure agreement to keep them from talking about what went down.
Now, The Blast has obtained a copy of the NDA, which is copyrighted by Kelly’s management company, RSK Enterprises. Below is the document the R&B singer reportedly gave women to sign, including the mother of one of his alleged victims.
Upon signing the doc, the woman becomes “ a privileged member of Robert Kelly’s (‘Mr Kelly’) team (the ‘Team’), which may allow me to access privileged and/or confidential and/or proprietary information only available to trusted members of Mr. Kelly related enterprises (the ‘Opportunities’).”
Per TheBlast.com
The specifics of what constitutes confidential information are laid out and cover seven areas:
- The premise and concept of his intellectual property
- Mr. Kelly’s business and private life
- The business activities of the Company and/or Mr. Kelly
- The Company’s employment practices or policies
- “The activities occurring in connection with the Opportunities”
- Ideas, concepts or business plans disclosed by the company
- “The outcome of the Opportunity”
The signee also agrees not to disclose any confidential information to “other team members and/or officers of the Company except where there is a specific reason to know.”
The signee must also “ensure that my agents, family, employees and all persons that I introduce to Mr. Kelly and his affiliates are obligated to keep confidential and never disclose, use, misappropriate, or confirm or deny the veracity of, any statement concerning Mr. Kelly, the Company and any and all entities affiliated with Mr. Kelly.”
The NDA also prohibits the signee from talking to the press.
“During and after my involvement in the Team,” the document states, “I shall not directly or through any publicity representative or otherwise circulate, publish or otherwise disseminate any news story, article, book or other publicity about or relating to the Confidential Information.”
And of course there’s this… “I hereby agree not to sue and irrevocably and unconditionally release, waive, and forever discharge Company … from any and all matter of liabilities, claims and demands of any kind or nature, whatsoever, in law or equity.”
8 thoughts on “Here’s The Non-Disclosure Agreement R. Kelly Allegedly Made Women Sign”
I am still a bit confused. RK held these girls with restraint. He made them sign. He made them get with him. I know that some young girls are so fast and promiscuous they jump at a chance. Hell its RKelly and they think money boyfriend the sort. Then realize he’s doing things he shouldn’t. II blame all parties and RKelly. He took advantage of the youngsters. But these young girls put themselves in a situation to be with RK. Therefore they must take responsibility. T
Seriously this isnt a far fetched document. In business of any kind you sign non disclosure agreements. & I’ve seen more intense ones than this.
My only question is when did it become legal for a minor to sign a contract? R should have known better. He really has been skating for a very long time. I am going to see how this one plays out.
I think if R Kelly and Bill Cosby are going to jail please lock up all the white men that are accuse of raping and touching people including the Priest stop with the double standard.
Race or color of the person skin has nothing to do with it, he or she could be polka dot. a pedophiles is a monster that should be castrate and put under the jail.
R Kelly knew that what he was doing was WRONG–why else would he have the underage girls sign away THEIR RIGHTS by signing a waiver of disclosure.
This TURD should’ve been LOCKED UP decades ago.
Not given a damn PASS by OUR community to wreck havoc on the lives of young women of COLOR!!!!!!!
I hope ya’ll have that same energy for the white rapist and pedophiles.#FIRST THEM.