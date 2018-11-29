Whoopi Goldberg Defends Flying Private

The ladies of “The View” clashed on Wednesday over the Trump Administration’s conflicting messaging on its climate change report.

As reported by TooFab, on Tuesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the report — which detailed the potential long-term consequences of shifting weather patterns and global warming — was “the most extreme version” of events and “not based on facts.”

That didn’t sit well with most of the panel.

“This is the most aggravating topic of all because it affects everybody,” said Joy Behar. “I think these people would rather have a billion dollars in the bank than breathe. I really do, they’d rather have money than breathe.”

This led to an argument with Behar as McCain noted the hypocrisy on the left, specifically public figures who use private jets while also expressing concern about global warming.

“There’s so much hypocrisy on the left with this,” McCain said. “You want to change hearts and minds, stop lecturing Americans.”

She then called out Al Gore‘s business dealings with Al Jazeera despite his environmentalism efforts. Al Jazeera is funded by Qatar, which profits mostly from oil and gas. McCain also brought up Leonardo DiCaprio, who often speaks out about climate change but is known to fly on private planes.

This is when Whoopi Goldberg steps in and proudly defends her choice to fly private.

“I do take private planes, I don’t want to lie, because I don’t wanna be on a plane where I gotta talk to a million people when I have to get where I’m going,” she explained. “So there are some things that I am going to be guilty of, because I do not — contrary to popular belief — I do not walk on water.”

Sunny Hostin added: “Climate change is not a left or a right issue. I have kids that are inheriting shorter winters, longer summers, they’re not going to be able to breathe, the water is heating up. That’s what we need to be talking about, not that Al Gore sold something or Leo, this is about climate change.”

SARAH SANDERS SAYS CLIMATE REPORT NOT "BASED ON FACTS": The White House press secretary minimized findings on the latest government report warning the consequences of climate change — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/0ZC5rbFAnR — The View (@TheView) November 28, 2018

