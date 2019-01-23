News
Police Investigate Video Of Woman Dragging Child By Hair

Police are investigating after a video posted to social media shows a woman dragging a child by his hair.

The incident occurred January 14 inside of an Illinois emergency room.

Police were alerted after cellphone video was posted on social media. Everyone involved has reportedly been identified by police.

In a Facebook statement, Aurora police said they are investigating the incident as a possible child abuse case.

According to ABC 13, the 5-year-old child shown in the video and a 2-year-old are now staying with a relative.

No charges have been filed.

