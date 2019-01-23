CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

Houston To Offer Grace Period On Water Bills For Government Workers Affected By Shutdown

Leave a comment
Water Pouring From a Faucet

Source: Digital Vision. / Getty

Federal workers who have been affected by the government shutdown now have a grace period on their Houston water bills, per Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The program will offer workers a 30-day extension of their payment deadline without penalties or interest and if bills are overdue by 60 days, the program offers payment plan arrangements.

“Houstonians who serve the public through their work for the federal government deserve a break while they go without their paychecks,” Turner said in a written statement. “This grace period on water payments is the least we can do to help while we have an ordinance that prohibits waiving of fees.”

Workers who want to take advantage of the program should call 713-371-1400. Customers will be required to provide proof of their federal employment in order to qualify.

RELATED: City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help Furloughed Government Workers

RELATED: Terminal B At IAH To Remain Closed Due To Government Shutdown

Houston To Offer Grace Period On Water Bills For Government Workers Affected By Shutdown was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close