Federal workers who have been affected by the government shutdown now have a grace period on their Houston water bills, per Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The program will offer workers a 30-day extension of their payment deadline without penalties or interest and if bills are overdue by 60 days, the program offers payment plan arrangements.

“Houstonians who serve the public through their work for the federal government deserve a break while they go without their paychecks,” Turner said in a written statement. “This grace period on water payments is the least we can do to help while we have an ordinance that prohibits waiving of fees.”

Workers who want to take advantage of the program should call 713-371-1400. Customers will be required to provide proof of their federal employment in order to qualify.

Houston To Offer Grace Period On Water Bills For Government Workers Affected By Shutdown was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

