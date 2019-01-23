DL Hughley Show
DL’s Top 10 First Dates You Should Say No To

Being asked on a date is flattering, but not all invitations should be accepted. You should probably turn down a date that involves his kids, fast food, or being at church. Church might not seem like a bad date, but for a first date it is. First dates are about talking and getting to know each other, you can’t do that during the sermon.

