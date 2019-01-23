CLOSE
10 Slab Riders Arrested For Doing The ‘Be Someone Challenge’ And Holding Up I-45

Last December, a group of slab riders brought their favorite rides out to I-45 Southbound near the Be Someone sign for the “Be Someone Challenge”.

Police say the Lone Star Slab Club caused a traffic jam when they blocked lanes on I-45 to show off their rides and police chief Art Acevedo announced that 10 people were arrested in connection with the event.

Multiple drivers called 911 on that particular Sunday and the car club posted video on social media regarding the “challenge”. Fortunately, no chain reaction car crashes happened as the event took place but obstruction of a highway, which is what the slab riders were charged with, is a Class B Misdemeanor.

“If people continue to do this, somebody’s going to get seriously hurt or lose their life,” said Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. “It’s all of our hopes that these arrests will signal to anyone that decides to do this, we’re not going to tolerate it anymore.”

Among those arrested was 48-year-old Christopher Lopez, the man who earlier this month was charged with manslaughter and other charges for his role in a chase that led to the death of a woman driving on Aldine Mail Route Road.

