Ex-R. Kelly Manager Surrenders/Arrested On Terrorist Charge

A former manager for singer R. Kelly, has surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Friday, according to law enforcement officials.

Henry James Mason, 52, was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued over the summer, according to Keith McBrayer, spokesman for the Henry County Sheriff’s office.

Mason is accused of threatening the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The incident, which allegedly took place in May 2018, was reported by Timothy Savage to Henry County police. Savage claims his daughter is being held against her will by Kelly and Mason threatened him for speaking out about it.

Reached by phone last week, Mason told CNN he had “no comment” and referred additional questions to his attorney.

In an incident report obtained by CNN, Timothy Savage stated that Mason said, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

The case was presented to a Magistrate Judge who issued a warrant in July, citing “terroristic threats and acts.” The warrant is assigned to the sheriff’s office.

Joycelyn Savage’s family has claimed she is having a sexual relationship with Kelly, and that she is being manipulated by him into cutting off contact with the outside world.

Her father says they haven’t heard from her in about two years.

She responded to this claim in a video released in 2017, in which she denied she’s being held and that she had been brainwashed by the Grammy-award winning singer.

“I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me,” she said in the video.

Mason was released on a $10,000 bond, according to WSB-TV reporter Mark Winne.

