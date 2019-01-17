Chris Rock Tells Academy Not To Call Him To Host Oscars

Chris Rock roasted the current state of comedy on Monday night while presenting an award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards dinner.

The former SNL star took to the stage to present the Best First Film award to “Eighth Grade” director Bo Bunham but it turned into a short stand-up routine with Rock joking, “If it was five years ago, I could say something really offensive and funny right now, but I can’t do that anymore, so … heyyyy!”

The comedian also let the Academy know they shouldn’t call him for the Oscar hosting gig.

“Steve Martin is here. You should host the Oscars. You’re the best. Steve Martin should host the Oscars! Because I’m not doing it, goddammit! You’re not getting me.”

Martin has hosted three ceremonies and Rock has hosted the Oscars on two occasions, in 2005 and 2016.

Rock also earned big laughs while introducing Burnham’s movie, saying,

“There are lot of movies out right now, but the best one about eighth grade is ‘Eighth Grade.’ It’s a touching tribute to the eighth grade! I never thought I would want to relive the eighth grade until I saw this movie. Bo, I could’ve played that dad, I would’ve fucking killed that part. but we’ll deal with that another time.”

The Academy, meanwhile, still hasn’t confirmed who will host the February 24 ceremony, after controversial jokes made by Kevin Hart forced him to step down as host.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE