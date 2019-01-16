Army Wife And Her Alleged Lover Arrested In Husband’s Murder

It’s likely that some of Sergeant Tyrone Hassel’s last thoughts were about his wife and their baby boy. When he went to bring her a plate of food from a New Year’s Eve party he had no idea that would be the last night of his life. He was shot and killed in front of his father’s home in St. Joseph Township, Michigan, where the couple was staying.

But two weeks later, Kemia Hassel, who portrayed herself on Facebook as a grieving widow and set up a GoFundMe account in the wake of her husband’s death is now accused of his murder, along with her alleged lover. All three of them are active duty members of the U.S. military and were stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Sgt. Tyrone Hassel via GoFundMe

WSAV.com reports:

Investigators say around 11 p.m., on New Year’s Eve, active U.S. Army Sergeant, 23-year-old, Tyrone Hassel III, was shot and killed outside his father’s home in St. Joseph Township, Michigan.

Hassel’s 22-year-old wife Kemia, also an active duty soldier and one-year-old baby were spending the holidays with his family. Family time was cut short when Hassel returned home with food for his wife. When he went back to his car investigators say 24-year-old Jeremy Cuellar, also an active duty soldier, allegedly shot Hassel leaving him for dead.

All the while Hassel’s widow, played the role of a grieving wife, remaining in the Michigan home of her in-laws until she was arrested. She is now being held on $2.5 million dollars bail in the Berrien Country jail while her alleged lover Cueller is being held in Liberty County jail awaiting extradition. Both are being charged with first degree premeditated murder.

Although a GoFundMe was initially set up to help bring his son’s killers to justice, Tyrone’s father, Tyrone Sr., altered the GoFundMe to try and raise money for his grandson as he now knows who the suspects are in his son’s murder. Hassel has already received $100,000 in death benefits for her husband, which is believed, along with allegedly continuing her relationship with Cueller, to be the likely motive for his murder.

PHOTO: Berrien County/Liberty County

