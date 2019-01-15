Seriously Ignorant News: Doorbell Licker

| 01.15.19
It seems like just about everyone has one of those video doorbell systems now. One man was out of town when his phone alerted him that someone was at his door. When he looked at the video he saw a man licking his doorbell; this went on for three hours. Police arrested the man but aren’t sure what they can charge him with since no real harm was done.

