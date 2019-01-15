Eazy-E’s Daughter Slams Dj Vlad For Saying Rapper Died Of AIDS: ‘My Daddy Was Murdered’

When DJ Vlad penned a tribute post on Instagram which highligted AIDS Awareness, he did so at the expense of late rapper Eazy E, who allegedly died from complications related to the disease.

Many fans and his family have refuted his official cause of death. Rumors have long persistented that Eazy-E was killed by either Suge Knight or the CIA. Eazy’s daughter, Ree, took issue with Vlad’s post and she put the journalist on blast for suggesting her father died from AIDS.

“Rest In Peace #eazye. #hiv and #aids are real. Use a condom,”Vlad wrote. “Get yourself and your partner tested.”

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Ree slammed Vlad for using her father’s death to promote AIDS awareness.

“In reference to that post that lame a** dude posted. For you to post my dad’s obituary, and say ‘rest in peace’, but to follow after talking about some AIDS is real, use a condom. He knows because he’s spoken to a few members of my family, in reference to my dad, and knows that it’s not AIDS that killed my father. That sh*t pisses me off.”

DJ Vlad responded by noting the many theories about how the co-founder of NWA died: “Suge Knight or the CIA secretly killed Eazy, I do not subscribe to this theory,” he wrote.

He concluded: “It’s been almost 25 years since Eazy’s passing and there’s still no cure for AIDS. Let’s make sure that his very important words have a positive effect on people’s lives and aren’t overshadowed by conspiracy theories.”

Eazy, whose real name is Eric Wright, died of AIDS-related pneumonia on March 26, 1995 at age 31.