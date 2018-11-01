Suge Knight Transferred To California State Prison For 28-Year Sentence

Marion “Suge” Knight has been transferred to the Wasco State Prison and Reception Center in California, which could become his home for the next 28 years.

The rap legend was sentenced to 28 years in state prison in October for the January 2015 hit-and-run incident in Compton, California that resulted in the death of 55-year-old Terry Carter.

He had been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run in January 2015. Facing life without the possibility of parole if convicted, Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter back in September.

As reported by PEOPLE, the deal called for him to serve 22 years on the voluntary manslaughter count, five years because it’s the third strike violation and one year for deadly weapon allegations.

By entering his plea, Knight resolved two other pending criminal cases against him. He was previously indicted for making criminal threats in August 2014 and was charged for allegedly stealing a camera from a woman in September 2014.

He was transferred to the Kern County facility on Tuesday, according to state records. TMZ published Knight’s mugshot.

We perviously reported that Suge believes one man is responsible for landing him behind bars: Dr. Dre.

As for why he decided to take the plea deal, Knight explained to The Blast: “So when they gave me an attorney, he seen me two times in eight months and told me he went to the court and said he needed help and other attorneys. And they told him no. He said no way he can do my trial because he really don’t know the case and he won’t win.”

Continuing, he added: “So if somebody stacks the deck against you, to the point where they’re not trying to fight for you, and let you get the attorneys you wish to have, what can you do?”

When asked if he thinks he’ll see the light of day again?

“Absolutely,” 53-year-old Suge tells The Blast. “Of course.”

