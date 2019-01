Today Sybil’s Big-A Word, word is epistolary. What would you guess epistolary means? An epistolary is defined as a body of work in the form of letters. For example, in The Color Purple Ms. Celie and her sister had an epistolary relationship, because they wrote letters. Another example in pen pals, when you and a friend write letters back and forth.

