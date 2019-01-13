IAH Forced To Close Terminal B Security Checkpoint Over Shortage Of Workers

The government shutdown continues to affect Houston as the Terminal B security checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is currently closed due to a shortage of TSA workers. The TSA workers are not being paid due to the shutdown.

Bush Airport tweeted that passengers will be routed to Terminal C or E until further notice. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner suggested that passengers whose flights were scheduled to leave from Terminal B arrive at IAH at least two hours before their flight is scheduled to depart.

The @TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B has been closed, and passengers will be routed to either Terminal C or E. if you have a flight, please allow extra time, and check https://t.co/a5cyZuGvqF for wait times. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 13, 2019

Advice to always get to @iah 2 hours before your flight is especially important today. Shortage of TSA workers, unpaid during the US gov’t shutdown, is causing this change. Terminal B is solely @united flights. pic.twitter.com/ijCKa4k1NP — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 13, 2019

The shutdown is now in its third full week, the longest in United States history as Donald Trump and congressional Democrats remain at a standstill in regards to ending it, particularly over Trump’s desire for funding for a Border Wall. Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have refused to fund a wall, rather opting for more funding for border security, asking that Trump reopen the government now and negotiate on a later date in regards to border security.

Trump refuses.

