IAH Forced To Close Terminal B Security Checkpoint Over Shortage Of Workers

The government shutdown continues to affect Houston as the Terminal B security checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is currently closed due to a shortage of TSA workers. The TSA workers are not being paid due to the shutdown.
Bush Airport tweeted that passengers will be routed to Terminal C or E until further notice. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner suggested that passengers whose flights were scheduled to leave from Terminal B arrive at IAH at least two hours before their flight is scheduled to depart.
The shutdown is now in its third full week, the longest in United States history as Donald Trump and congressional Democrats remain at a standstill in regards to ending it, particularly over Trump’s desire for funding for a Border Wall. Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have refused to fund a wall, rather opting for more funding for border security, asking that Trump reopen the government now and negotiate on a later date in regards to border security.
Trump refuses.
