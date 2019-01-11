Tony Roberts Has A House Full And There’s Never A Dull Moment

If You Missed It
| 01.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s cold in Dallas but Tony Roberts is ready to “warm it up” with his comedy! He’s performing at the Arlington Improv this weekend.

He and Damon are old friends and the one time Damon is in California he’s not home! But, he told him to stop by his house and say hello to the family.

Roberts has a full house; there are 10 people living there including his Filipino mother in law! She’s a strong accent  so he says, “I think she talking to me about me and I don’t even know because I don’t understand.”

“I don’t even live there, my kids live there” he said that’s their house! He just goes there to shower and sleep sometimes.

His 23 year old Son is over seas playing basketball in the Philippines and seeing him on billboards is “weird” because he always thought he’d be on billboards. Instead he’s at home arguing with a puppet and mini diva.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

comedy , Family , TJMS , Tony Roberts

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Entertainment Video
Sybil Tells The Story Of How The TJMS Came To Be [WATCH]
The Culture Grid: Is Snoop Moving To Canada?
The Culture Grid: Tamera Housley Calls for Gun Control Laws
Anderson .Paak Is An Artist For Everyone [VIDEO]
In Studio Guests
Tony Roberts Has A House Full And There’s Never A Dull Moment
Billy Sorrells: ‘Old Black Men’ Work Harder Than Anyone
Ryan Davis: ‘When You Make People Smile You Live A Great Life’
Tony Rock: ‘I’m Being Petty’ And Not Coming To My Brother’s Defense
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close