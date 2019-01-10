ON SALE: Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Tickets

Rodeo fans, here’s a heads up: individual tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale Thursday on the Houston Rodeo website at 10 a.m.

The online waiting room system they’ve established opens at 9:30 a.m. and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected toe enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Here’s how the tickets break down:

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Feb. 25 – March 16, 2019, Performances

o Rodeo ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

Upper Level: $20

Loge Level: $25

Lower Levels: A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $125.

Because of the Rodeo’s successful Season Ticket program, which began in August, ticket availability in the lower levels is extremely limited.

o A 6-ticket purchase limit is set for all performances through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

March 17, 2019, George Strait Concert-only Performance Rodeo ticket prices for the George Strait Concert-only performance start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. Visit rodeohouston.com for the concert-only pricing. A 2-ticket purchase limit is set for the George Strait concert-only performance through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased via: online at rodeohouston.com; via AXS mobile app, available for Android and Apple devices; by phone at 855.239.7207, beginning Friday, Jan. 11 or; in person at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge, beginning Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via Flash Mobile Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.



The 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 25 – March 17. Visit rodeohouston.comfor the 2019 RODEOHOUSTON lineup.

RELATED: RodeoHouston 2019 Lineup: Cardi B, Santana, Chris Stapleton To Perform

RELATED: RodeoHouston Announces 2019 Entertainment Genre Lineup

ON SALE: Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Tickets was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: