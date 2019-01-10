ON SALE: Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Tickets

Rodeo fans, here’s a heads up: individual tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale Thursday on the Houston Rodeo website at 10 a.m.
The online waiting room system they’ve established opens at 9:30 a.m. and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected toe enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Here’s how the tickets break down:
INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS
- Feb. 25 – March 16, 2019, Performances
o Rodeo ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.
- Upper Level: $20
- Loge Level: $25
- Lower Levels: A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $125.
- Because of the Rodeo’s successful Season Ticket program, which began in August, ticket availability in the lower levels is extremely limited.
o A 6-ticket purchase limit is set for all performances through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
- March 17, 2019, George Strait Concert-only Performance
- Rodeo ticket prices for the George Strait Concert-only performance start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.
- Visit rodeohouston.com for the concert-only pricing.
- A 2-ticket purchase limit is set for the George Strait concert-only performance through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
- Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased via:
- online at rodeohouston.com;
- via AXS mobile app, available for Android and Apple devices;
- by phone at 855.239.7207, beginning Friday, Jan. 11 or;
- in person at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge, beginning Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.
- All tickets will be delivered electronically via Flash Mobile Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery.
- To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.
The 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 25 – March 17. Visit rodeohouston.comfor the 2019 RODEOHOUSTON lineup.
