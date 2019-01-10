CLOSE
Houston
ON SALE: Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Tickets

Rodeo fans, here’s a heads up: individual tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale Thursday on the Houston Rodeo website at 10 a.m.

The online waiting room system they’ve established opens at 9:30 a.m. and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected toe enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Here’s how the tickets break down:

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

  •   Feb. 25 – March 16, 2019, Performances

o   Rodeo ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

  • Upper Level: $20
  • Loge Level: $25
  • Lower Levels: A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $125.
  •   Because of the Rodeo’s successful Season Ticket program, which began in August, ticket availability in the lower levels is extremely limited.

o   A 6-ticket purchase limit is set for all performances through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

  • March 17, 2019, George Strait Concert-only Performance
    • Rodeo ticket prices for the George Strait Concert-only performance start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.
    • A 2-ticket purchase limit is set for the George Strait concert-only performance through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
  • Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased via:
    • online at rodeohouston.com;
    • via AXS mobile app, available for Android and Apple devices;
    • by phone at 855.239.7207, beginning Friday, Jan. 11 or;
    • in person at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge, beginning Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.
  • All tickets will be delivered electronically via Flash Mobile Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery.
    • To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

The 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 25 – March 17. Visit rodeohouston.comfor the 2019 RODEOHOUSTON lineup.

ON SALE: Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Tickets was originally published on theboxhouston.com

