Have you ever tried to avoid confrontation? Erica Campbell spoke about avoiding confrontations just so you don’t have to deal with it.

There are some people that are okay with it and others that want to argue. Erica believes that you can’t confront the situation by being on the defense and coming to the table angry.

If you need to apologize and stop holding that hurt as well as pain. Speak your truth in love and get ready to have peace after the situation is talked about.

Erica mentioned that you must take God with you and not think that the confrontation will solve itself.

Ericaism: Sometimes You Must Confront Situations [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com