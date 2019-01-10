Residents in Spring are being cautioned to boil their water due to a possible E. coli contamination in the area.

Homes located in the Bilma public utility district are impacted.

Kuehnle Elementary School was also among those impacted and was placed on a 48-hour boil water notice.

Officials in the area sent out a notice on Wednesday altering the community that they should not drink the water without boiling it first.

More on this story as it develops.

E. Coli Prompts Boil Water Notice In Spring was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

