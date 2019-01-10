RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man doing doughnuts in a brand new car struck a power pole in Ohio, sending him and his two children to the hospital.
Authorities tell the Dayton Daily News the man was doing the stunt in a Pontiac G8 in a snowy parking lot in Riverside Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the man apparently lost control and hit a live power pole, knocking the pole over and leaving the car with a crumpled front end.
The man and his two children have been hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man will be cited for reckless operation.
5 thoughts on “Dad And Kids Hospitalized After Doing Doughnuts In New Car”
Ooookkkk? someone needs an education in automobile history and events or maybe a link to an auto enthusiast, how can a Pontiac G6 be “brand new” when PMD of GM
Closed it doors in 2010 9 years ago
Correction Pontiac G8
WTF was this guy with his kids in the damn car thinking???????
Looks like his brand new car–AIN’T new NO MORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!