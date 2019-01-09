Blue Ivy Helps Tina Lawson With ‘Corny Joke Time’ On Instagram

Beyonce fans have come to enjoy her mother’s corny joke videos on Instagram. Most recently she had the help of the singer’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, with serving up some laughs online,.

Tina Lawson posted another funny knock-knock joke and Blue’s sweet voice can be heard assisting in the background.. Watch the clip below

Followers seemed quite impressed with how articulate the child is. One fan commented: “Blue sounds like she definitely inherited a good bit of her mom’s angelic voice. She sounds better than north, and they’re the same age. Beyoncé is playing grown Nala in Lion King. Not Blue. Another kid actress is playing kid Nala. It’s the same with the Simba character. she actually said something on one of Beyoncé’s songs lol.”

Another stated: “I thought she recited some sort of mumble rap. I had to turn the volume up.”

And one commenter thinks “Blue is a comedic genius. Lol, she’s adorable. She speaks so well.”

In a recent interview, Beyoncé praised her mom for teaching her the importance of “seeing myself.”

“My mother taught me the importance not just of being seen but of seeing myself. As the mother of two girls, it’s important to me that they see themselves too—in books, films, and on runways. It’s important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives—that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling. They don’t have to be a certain type or fit into a specific category.”

The singer added: “I want the same things for my son. I want him to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind. I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful, and honest. It’s everything a woman wants in a man, and yet we don’t teach it to our boys.”

