CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos And Wife Mackenzie Announce Divorce

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

Ladies, dust off your résumés ’cause the worlds richest man has an opening in the wifey department. Yep, if you haven’t heard, it’s all over for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, the billionaire announced Wednesday.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives,” he shared on Twitter. “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”

Jeff, 54, and MacKenzie, 48, married in 1993. Amazon was founded in 1994.

Their marriage lasted 25 years and they are parents to four children, including three sons and one daughter who was adopted from China.

According to Forbes’ real-time ranking of the world’s richest billionaires, Jeff is worth $136.6 billion.

Somebody’s about to get paid. BIG time!

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
26 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

amazon , billionaire , divorce , Jeff Bezos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close