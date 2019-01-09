Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos And Wife Mackenzie Announce Divorce

Ladies, dust off your résumés ’cause the worlds richest man has an opening in the wifey department. Yep, if you haven’t heard, it’s all over for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, the billionaire announced Wednesday.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives,” he shared on Twitter. “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”

Jeff, 54, and MacKenzie, 48, married in 1993. Amazon was founded in 1994.

Their marriage lasted 25 years and they are parents to four children, including three sons and one daughter who was adopted from China.

According to Forbes’ real-time ranking of the world’s richest billionaires, Jeff is worth $136.6 billion.

Somebody’s about to get paid. BIG time!

