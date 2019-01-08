Tamar Braxton On Her New Love, ‘Family Values’ And Big Plans For 2019

SoulBounce caught up with Tamar Braxton ahead of her performance at New York City’s Sony Hall , to talk about her wild year and what’s ahead.

Braxton wants her fans to know that she’s doing just fine following her divorce from Vince Herbert. The singer and her sisters are also in a better place.

Now, Tamar has a new love, a few television projects in the works and despite not having management or a label behind her, she still has big plans for 2019.

Below are excerpts from the interview.

SoulBounce: What’s been the highlight, or the best part, of your 2018?

Tamar Braxton: You know, I’ve actually had a lot of highlights. I met a gorgeous, real-life “T-Challa” [King of Wakanda], and that’s been going amazing. And you know, a lot of people would think this is negative, but I kinda fell really, really low with my family, but the low was a blessing in disguise for all of us to really come together and be closer than we’ve ever been in our lives. What else? A lot of good things! I’ve been able to explore more television options, because I’ve been contractually unavailable, and so this year a lot of things are opening up for me and I have a lot of great surprises that I’m excited about. And I have an amazing, healthy little boy who is crazy! How about that!

SB: How do you bring in the New Year typically and do you have any resolution for 2019?

TB: So here’s the thing – we just had this conversation the other day, me and my friend. I used to look at New Year’s as a fresh start, you know, I’m gonna go on a diet, I’m gonna pay more attention to my career, I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna do that, and I decided that every year is Monday. Every day is New Year’s Day. I get a chance to do something different that I haven’t done before, and do something better, and be better at it, and be happier, and work toward my goals, so I don’t have any resolutions, okay? Every day is New Year’s Eve.

SB: Can you share a little bit about what you’re working on for 2019?

TB: I am actually entertaining music. I remember that I said I’m not making anymore albums – I didn’t say I wasn’t making any music, but I just felt like off the Bluebird [of Happiness] that was all I had to say at that time. I’m entertaining it, meaning I’m listening to records [laughter], and I’m actually going into the studio to hear what they actually sound like. I don’t know what will come of that, but the music industry has changed so much, and I just would like to know what my approach with music would be and I haven’t figured that out yet, to be honest. But as far as the television side, things are very fast paced. Like I said before, a lot of people thought that after The Real I wasn’t able to get a job in television, but that was just simply not true. I was contractually obligated to not be on television and it was really hard for me as a matter of fact. It almost sent me into a deep depression because I really, really loved my job and loved what I did. And I had a lot of opportunities. As a matter of fact, I had three different talk shows that was available for me to do and had to turn them all down because of those contractual obligations, but that has changed. Look at God! Thank God. God and the universe are still smiling down on me and I’m able to do a bunch of television shows that I haven’t been able to do, so those are all coming out next year, and I can’t tell you ‘cause I’m gonna get in trouble! I just got my freedom! I can’t tell you.

SB: Let’s talk about you cutting off all of your hair. What has the response been and how are you feeling about it now?

TB: It was the best thing I ever did for myself. It was the week of my birthday, and I remember talking to my father and I was like, “I’m going to the hairdresser to get a weave,” you know everybody wants to look cute on their birthday. I got to the hairdresser and I just felt the urge to cut my hair off. It wasn’t supposed to be a fashion statement, a statement that I’m going through something, that I wanted to overcome something. It was something that I felt, and it was like a real gut feeling. And I remember I went to Kim Kimble’s hair salon, and I remember they had a meeting about who was actually going to cut my hair. They was all in a huddle talking about, “I’m not cutting her hair. I’m not cutting her hair.” And I said, “Now listen, here’s the thing. If don’t nobody cut my hair, I’m gonna do it. So we need to figure out who’s going to cut my hair.” And it was like, “Well how about we do a Mohawk? Let’s cut off the sides, and we’ll just put some track in the middle, and you can flip it on each side,” and they kinda talked me into it, and so I did it. And then the next day, the very next morning, showed up at the hair salon and I said, “Cut it off.” And I remember, when she cut it off, I got the chills, and she cried, I cried, I don’t know why [laughter]. We hugged, and it was just like a beautiful taking my power back moment; me being fearless about whatever. I’m not afraid to talk about nothing… I’m not afraid to move forward, I’m not afraid of my past… I just want to be a better person, and it was just about me starting fresh. And to be honest, I still can’t let my hair grow. It’ll get to a certain length and I have to cut it back off again, I guess because you know, my growth isn’t finished yet, so I have to pay attention to it.

SB: The conversation that you, your sisters, and your mom had with Iyanla Vanzant for the world to see on Braxton Family Values was something. Looking back on that now — especially the scene where your mom was “regulating” and Toni [Braxton] saying that sometimes she doesn’t like her family — what are your thoughts on how it all played out on TV?

TB: Well, just to be honest about it, it was a train wreck and it was a lot of things that were fictitious, a lot of clips what was put together, and I know a lot of people feel like I’m making it up, and I’m not. A lot of the combative things that you saw just wasn’t real. A lot of my reactions was just the frustration of knowing what was getting ready to happen, which was basically people being combative to get a reaction, and so that is a lot of what happened that day, and I really don’t want to get all the way into it because if people get into their feelings because if you tell the truth they get upset about that, but it was not a good experience for me, and I don’t recommend it. Just being honest.

Read the full interview here.

