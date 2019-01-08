Pastor John Gray May Have Confessed to Cheating on Wife

Pastor John Gray may have laid it all on the alter during a recent church sermon.

The senior pastor at Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina apparently confessed to cheating on his wife, Aventar Gray, in front of his congregation while she was in the pulpit with him. Pastor Gray talked about how he and his wife were headed toward divorce and spent the past few years as a united front, acting like a happy family.

“We had to keep smiling because even though we were struggling. Even though I was failing as a husband, I was already in front of the people and the people can’t really receive my brokeness becasue where do leaders go when they bleed?” he said to the congregation.

“So I had to bleed alone. And what’s strange is I traveled the whole world and the Holy Ghost showed up and people got saved and me and wife just kept smiling and nobody knew we were getting ready to get a divorce. Because as long as I kept producing, nobody cared what was happening at home,” he continued.

“I started listening to the wrong voices and let some people get too close. She found out and she set it off, just like a good wife should.”

And remember that $200,000 Lamborghini SUV Pastor Gray gave his first lady? Well, that was apparently part of his apology for his alleged infidelity.

Check out the full clip below around the 4:30 mark and judge for yourself.

