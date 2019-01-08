Kroger Employees Call Cops On Teens Buying Snacks

Kroger has reportedly disciplined employees and moved up previously planned diversity and sensitivity training after being accused of racial profiling by a mother whose teens were accused of stealing while buying snacks.

According to Daily News, the grocery chain on announced “several immediate actions in response” to the incident at its store in Mesquite, Texas. For starters, Kroger officials have reportedly apologized to the family and the employees involved have been “removed from the store” while the incident is investigated.

“We strive to provide a welcoming environment and to show respect for all customers. We did not live up to our values in this situation,” the statement said, adding that they have also contacted police to ensure that any record of the incident was deleted and that “Kroger has rescinded any complaint stemming from this incident.”

The teens didn’t feel welcome when the police were called on them and they were accused of shoplifting last week. Ukiah Swain allowed her sons and nephews to go to Kroger alone to buy snacks, but says they were profiled once they got there.

“I’ve been crying for days, Swain told NBCDFW. “I don’t want to cry anymore.”

“I’m paying for my snacks and the police walk in,” 16-year-old Zavarion Swain told the network.

Police did not find anything but receipts on the boys, but they issued a trespassing warning to the teens, leaving them open to arrest if they return there to shop, NBCDFW reports.

