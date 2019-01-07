Wendy Williams Is Off The Air Again

Is her husband’s cheating scandal taking a toll on Wendy Williams to the point where she taking all of next week off from her eponymous TV talk show? Or, is it health issues?

Well, if you believe a RadarOnline report, the cheating hubby (Kevin Hunter) is the real problem.

If you watch her show or just stay up on what’s happening, you already know that not too long ago Williams, 54, took time off with the claim of health issues as the reason.

Her latest health challenge is a shoulder fracture, combined with her odd behavior, has raised eyebrows and caused people to to be concerned for her.

But although “Wendy was supposed to return to her show on Monday, January 7, she is taking another week off,” a source told RadarOnline.

“Her staffers were notified late on Friday night and will now have to cancel all of their bookings and rearrange future tapings to accommodate Wendy being gone.”

The word is Wendy’s apparent meltdown came as her husband, Kevin Hunter, 46, was accused of getting his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, pregnant.

Both Williams and Hunter have vehemently denied those reports.Hunter has been accused of having a 10-year affair with Hudson.

As a result of its snooping, RO discovered that Hunter’s alleged love nest with the alleged other woman has gone up for sale.

RadarOnline is also reporting Williams announced in late December that she had fractured her shoulder — but an insider claimed to Radar that the daytime TV host has something much more serious going on with her health.

“Something bad is going on with Wendy,” the source told Radar exclusively, adding that the December 17 episode was cancelled at the last minute and replaced with a rerun.

An insider insisted Williams has been exhibiting strange behavior “for weeks.” She burped and coughed during an earlier health scare in March 2018.She’s had other unexpected absences from TV as the host has battled Grave’s disease.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE