CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Trump To Take Over Airwaves; Democrats Demand Equal Time

Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking over the nation’s airwaves Tuesday night to argue his case for a U.S.-Mexico border wall — and Democrats are not happy about it.

Representatives for ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox Broadcasting, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC and NBC confirmed plans to air Trump’s address live at 9 p.m. Eastern.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say Democrats should be given time to respond after Trump’s address.

“Now that the television networks have decided to air the President’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime,” they wrote in a joint statement Monday night.

Trump’s address will come in the third week of a partial government shutdown, the result of a stalemate with congressional Democrats over $5 billion the president wants for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Democrats are refusing to pay for it, noting that he repeatedly promised that Mexico would foot the bill for it.

The speech is part of a public relations blitz by the president. Trump has scheduled a trip to the border Thursday to highlight his demands for a wall.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

border wall , Democrats , federal government shutdown , Immigration , Trump

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

2 thoughts on “Trump To Take Over Airwaves; Democrats Demand Equal Time

  1. kelli on said:

    Won’t be watching this shigady. The man is a mental re-tard! Talking about he can relate to those not getting paid. Say what??? I thought you are a Billionaire (which I doubt because our president brags about everything, and I’m thinking if he really was a billionaire he’s show us his tax returns……and say see……I’m rich).

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close