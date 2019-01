This past weekend was a “melancholy” one for Sybil. For starters her Chicago Bears had their Superbowl hopes ended when their kicker missed a game winning field goal. The hardest thing for her was the R. Kelly documentary. None of the stories were ones that we hadn’t heard before but seeing the girls faces and hearing them tell it was hard. At this point Sybil doesn’t understand how people can still support R. Kelly.

