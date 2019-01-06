Rumor Report: Pastor John Gray Admits To Infidelity

Last month, Pastor John Gray came under fire for gifting his wife a Lamborghini SUV for their anniversary. Critics accused him of using church funds for the purchase, but Gray denied this, insisting he used cash earned from his reality TV show on OWN Network.

Now rumors are swirling that he gave his wife, Aventer, the pricey vehicle to buy her silence after he cheated and allegedly fathered a child with his mistress.

Last month, Gray went online to deny rumors about the car and the mistress.

Gray recently admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife and the couple appeared in a widely circulated video to discuss the transgression.

As noted by SandraRose, when Gray recently appeared on Atlanta’s “Sister Circle” daytime talk show, he claimed his wife “birthed” him so he could be the man he is today.

“The wife that I chose is better than the man that I am,” Pastor Gray told Sister Circle hosts Rashan Ali and Syleena Johnson.

Gray then compared his wife to a coat, saying: “I still can’t fit her. She’s bigger than me. She’s had to cover me while I grow up.”

He added, “My wife has endured more pain birthing me than both of our children.”

For her part, Aventer has been active on Instagram as well, alluding to the rumors around her husband.

Shortly before the end of the year, the pastor posted an endearing message to his wife on Instagram, writing: “After the year we’ve had, to see THIS SMILE on her face means the world to me. 2018 tried to break us. And yet, here @grayceeme is wearing a garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness letting the devil know he didn’t and CANNOT win. This is what this picture means to me.

This outfit has all the color and all the joy and it goes from caterpillar to butterfly. And that’s what 2018 was: the chrysalis. The becoming. 2019 is the unveiling. Watch and see what God will do. The tears of 2018 is the harvest of 2019. Love you Av.”

Behold the “garment of praise” in the post above.

Do you think it’s a woman’s responsibility to ‘birth’ a grown man?

PHOTO: Instagram

