Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing with a possible second suspect.

Last Sunday, Barnes was sitting in a vehicle near a Walmart along the East Beltway and Wallisville as she and her mother were going to Joe V’s to get coffee. According to police, someone in a red, four-door pickup truck pulled alongside her family’s vehicle and opened fire.

LaPorsha Washington, Jazmine’s mother, was injured during the attack.

In the wake of the killing, thousands have sent their condolences to the family as celebrities and community activists have offered to assist with the funeral expenses of Barnes. Deandre Hopkins pledged his game check from the Houston Texans’ playoff game to assist and Shaquille O’Neal and another officer have donated a cashier’s check to cover expenses.

More on this story as it develops.

RELATED: Watch Live: #JusticeForJazmine Rally

RELATED: Reward Now Up To $100,000 To Find Jazmine Barnes’ Killer

RELATED: Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

Sources: Suspect In Custody In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: