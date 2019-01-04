Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Everyone was watching “Surviving R. Kelly” last night and everyone was talking about it. As disturbing as the documentary was, Russ was even more bothered by the number of  viewers that were giving Kelly a pass for what he allegedly did. He believes people who refuse to believe any of the allegations against Kelly are just unable to see him as anything other than a star.

