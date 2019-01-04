News Anchor Erica Simon Calls Out Haters Who Body Shamed Her Pregnancy Weight

ABC 13’s Erica Simon is among one of Houston’s favorite follows on Twitter but the reporter, who is expecting her first child this year, has had to clap back at her haters who decided to body shame her about her on-air appearance.

RELATED: Lauren London On Body Shamers: ‘When I Decided To Have My Son, I Knew The Internet Would Be Cruel’

“Some of the viewer comments about my pregnancy are starting to get annoying,” she wrote on Twitter. “Yes, I’m aware I’m petite so the sudden packing on of pounds is a startling sight. No, I’m not having twins and no I’m not due any day. I’ll update you as I go, but chill.”

Some of the viewer comments about my pregnancy are starting to get annoying. Yes, I’m aware I’m petite so the sudden packing on of pounds is a startling sight. No, I’m not having twins and no I’m not due any day. I’ll update you as I go, but chill. ❤️ — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) December 27, 2018

The post garnered numerous responses offering supportive comments form fans, viewers and reporters from other news stations who’ve endured similar hateful comments.

“You got this! You keep living your best life and don’t go back and forth with these viewers,” Talitha Vickers, an anchor at WXII 12 in Winston-Salem, N.C. wrote. “Trust me I know…I was pregnant anchoring WITH twins and maaaan they came for me too.”

You got this! 🎼You keep living your best life and don’t go back and forth with these viewers🎶 Trust me I know…I was pregnant anchoring WITH twins and maaaan they came for me too #notime #outofline — Talitha Vickers (@TalithaVickers) December 27, 2018

Longtime friend Jasmine Styles, who works at the ABC affiliate in Tampa Bay responded, I actually thought for being this far along you can’t really tell in your face! Pregnancy looks good on you!”

I actually thought for being this far along you can’t really tell in your face! Pregnancy looks good on you! — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) December 27, 2018

One Twitter user, Al Stewart remarked, “Haters will hate. But when God has his hand is on your life, alleged stumbling blocks become stepping stones. This young lady right here- blessed with child & with national exposure- being a blessing to others. You can’t curse what God has blessed.”

After the story gained steam across the pond, Simon took to Twitter on Thursday saying that despite all the hateful comments, it hasn’t bothered her or her family one bit.

“I was never up tossing/turning or crying about viewer comments. Comes w/ the territory. First time Mommy-hood is supposed to be special and celebrated, tho, which is why I got flustered,” she wrote. “Felt like I wasn’t given the sacred space to experience it organically. A child is a blessing from God. No need to ever feel shame! Ignore tactless people. My support outweighs the knuckleheads.”

I was never up tossing/turning or crying about viewer comments. Comes w/ the territory. First time Mommy-hood is supposed to be special and celebrated, tho, which is why I got flustered. Felt like I wasn’t given the sacred space to experience it organically. — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) January 4, 2019

News Anchor Erica Simon Calls Out Haters Who Body Shamed Her Pregnancy Weight was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: