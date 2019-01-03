Kevin Woodson And ‘Melvin’s Love Line’ Opened The Door For Gay Characters

Kevin Woodson, who you know as Melvin from “Melvin’s Love Line” was one of the original Tom Joyner Morning Show cast members. 25 years ago today the very first TJMS aired and we’re taking a trip down memory lane.

“Melvin’s Love Line” offered relationship advice to listeners and of course it was hilarious! Melvin was a gay character and one of the first, someone told Woodson that he “opened the door” for so many gay men and women to be themselves. After “Melvin’s Love Line” a number of shows began incorporating gay characters.

Woodson says he has so many memories with the TJMS that he should just “write a book.”

Listen below to some of the Melvin’s Love Line bits:

