Kobe Bryant & His Wife Vanessa Expecting 4th Child!

Washington Capitals v Los Angeles Kings

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

Congrats are in order for Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa. The two are expecting baby no. 4!

Bryant took to Instagram on January 1 to share the good news with a photo that read, “New year, new baby. Baby Mamba on the way.” And it’s a girl!

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka,” he wrote under the festive, announcement photo.

Already parents to three girls (Natalia who is 15, Gianna is who is 12 and Bianka  who is 2, it’s clears girls run the Bryant world!

Photos
