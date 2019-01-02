Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby On The Way

Leave a comment

 

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

New year, new baby! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting again. 

According to US Weekly, KimYe’s fourth child is brewing in a surrogate. After using a surrogate to carry their third child, Chicago, reports say they’re using their last embryo left to expand their beautiful family and it’s a boy!

Baby boy West is reportedly due in May.

The couple currently parent North (5), Saint (3) and Chicago (11-months).

Congrats!

 

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby On The Way was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Black celebrity kids , celebrity couples , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian West

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close