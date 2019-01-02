Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby On The Way

New year, new baby! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting again.

According to US Weekly, KimYe’s fourth child is brewing in a surrogate. After using a surrogate to carry their third child, Chicago, reports say they’re using their last embryo left to expand their beautiful family and it’s a boy!

Baby boy West is reportedly due in May.

The couple currently parent North (5), Saint (3) and Chicago (11-months).

Congrats!

