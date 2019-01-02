I’m ‘That’ Guy: You’re Going To Fail!

| 01.02.19
Guy Torry is back with a brand new bit for 2019 and he’s going to be that guy! He has to be the one to tell you the things that no one else will say. It’s the time of the year where everyone is making their resolutions and the most popular one is to go to the gym! Guy is here to tell you that you will fail. “Resolutions are wack,” he says. Set goals! Resolutions are like a “one night stand,” goals are that person you “bring home to mama!”

