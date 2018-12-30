R. Kelly Hires Alleged Girlfriend’s Divorce Lawyer To Defend Him In Husband’s Lawsuit

R. Kelly was sued last year by a Mississippi sheriff who claims the singer ruined his life and his marriage when he began having an affair with his wife, Asia Bryant-Childress.

Now, R. Kelly has hired a lawyer who worked on the woman’s divorce to represent him in the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, Kenny Bryant.

On December 12, Kenny Bryant filed court docs demanding the singer’s lawyer, Felecia Perkins, be disqualified from continuing to work with Kelly on the case.

Bryant explains Perkins is the same divorce lawyer who represented his ex-wife Asia Bryant-Childress. He says Perkins worked on his divorce settlement, including the property agreement and financial split.

Further, Bryant claims Perkins is a witness in the case because of her position as Childress’ divorce attorney.

Bryant claims, “In the course of her representation of Ms. Childress, Ms. Perkins would have participated in conversations with her client and others about the circumstances leading up to and resulting in her desire to end her marriage to Mr. Bryant.”

He continues, “On information and belief, these conversations included conversations about Ms. Childress’s sexual relationship with R. Kelly, and further included numerous conversations with R. Kelly and/or his representatives, as well as other witnesses.”

Bryant says this creates a conflict of interest and wants the judge to order Perkins off the case.

He claims Kelly and Childress engaged in an intimate extramarital affair in October 2012 and it lasted for five years. He even says the Chicago native gave his wife chlamydia during their affair.

Kelly denies he slept with Bryant’s ex and caused their marriage to crumble. He says he doesn’t owe the man a dime and wants the entire case thrown out.

