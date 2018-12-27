Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Forest Whitaker Calls It Quits With Wife After 22 Years

Leave a comment

 Forest and Keisha Whitaker won’t go into 2019 as a couple. Oscar-winning actor Forest filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years last Thursday, according to The Daily Mail. The couple has two grown daughters Sonnet, 22 and True, 20.

Each of them has a child from a previous relationship. The two met in 1994 on the set of the movie Blown Away.

Neither Keisha nor Forest has publicly commented on the split, though Forest sent out a cheery Christmas message via his Twitter account.

PHOTO: PR Photos

 HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Shocking Celebrity Splits
16 photos

 

celebrity breakups , celebrity couples , celebrity divorces , Forest Whitaker , Keisha Whitaker

One thought on “Forest Whitaker Calls It Quits With Wife After 22 Years

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close