Idris Elba’s Daughter Isan Is Beautiful!

Posted 16 hours ago

1. Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram

One in a million 💞

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

2. She’s Friends With Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley

3. Feeling Tropical

View this post on Instagram

Feeling tropical 🌴 @Prettylittlething

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

4. A Beautiful Young Lady

View this post on Instagram

They see pictures, they say, “goals”... 😍

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

5. She’s Just A Regular Teenager

6. Red Is Her Color!

7. So Pretty

View this post on Instagram

#tbt on a Saturday

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

Related Galleries
Horrifying Scenes At The Border As The U.S. Fires Tear Gas At Mothers And Children
10 Ways To Get Creative With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers!
11 Differences Between a Black & White Thanksgiving Dinner
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards
Hot Chocolate
Gabrielle Union’s Line With NY & CO Has The Perfect Holiday Pieces For Your Wardrobe
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close