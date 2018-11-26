Idris Elba’s Daughter Isan Is Beautiful!

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 16 hours ago
View this post on Instagram One in a million 💞 A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Nov 23, 2018 at 3:09pm PST
One in a million 💞
A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Nov 23, 2018 at 3:09pm PST
View this post on Instagram #weightnomore 5k run with @rileyburruss ❤️ ... you know we walked it ... 😗 A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Oct 27, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT
#weightnomore 5k run with @rileyburruss ❤️ ... you know we walked it ... 😗
A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Oct 27, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Feeling tropical 🌴 @Prettylittlething A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Jun 6, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT
Feeling tropical 🌴 @Prettylittlething
A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Jun 6, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT
View this post on Instagram They see pictures, they say, “goals”... 😍 A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT
They see pictures, they say, “goals”... 😍
A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT
View this post on Instagram @abraham.attah told me to post 🤷🏾♀️😂 A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:51pm PST
@abraham.attah told me to post 🤷🏾♀️😂
A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:51pm PST
View this post on Instagram Serving you Willy Wonka vibes 🍫🎩 #goldenglobeambassador A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Nov 15, 2018 at 3:34pm PST
Serving you Willy Wonka vibes 🍫🎩 #goldenglobeambassador
A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Nov 15, 2018 at 3:34pm PST
View this post on Instagram #tbt on a Saturday A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Oct 6, 2018 at 2:27pm PDT
#tbt on a Saturday
A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on Oct 6, 2018 at 2:27pm PDT