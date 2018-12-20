Tweets Reveal Black Chicago Bears Player’s White Fiance Has A Racist Past

Right after the Chicago Bears won their first NFC North divisional title in nearly a decade, left tackle Charles Leno Jr. dropped to one knee to propose to his girlfriend Jennifer Roth on the midfield line.

It was such a sweet moment! But, it was followed by a not so sweet discovery thanks to the detectives of Twitter.

Less than 24 hours after Leno popped the question, out popped tweets dating back to 2012 that revealed Roth had a racist past. She’d tweeted things like the fact that she wanted to “go back to talking to white guys” after observing how Black men treat white women on her college campus.

I’ll never understand why Black professional athletes seem to love them some Black-fetishizing, white women with lowkey racist tendencies & think saying “nigga” is ok. Bc its really not, you’re a public figure & you tweeted like this. But if yall happy congrats I guess. pic.twitter.com/EfqDI9Ucif — (hi my name is…) (@Minne_miraaa) December 17, 2018

Another tweet showed Roth calling people ghetto for naming their children after “stuff they can’t afford.”

Twitter uses shared their two cents about Roth’s apparent bigotry. One user challenged Black men who saw no issue with Roth’s behavior to take her home to meet their moms and aunts.

Reading up on these Jennifer Roth tweets. Seeing Black dudes say it ain’t no big deal. Bet. Take her home to your mommy and aunties. Seeing others say her tweets are old. Did y’all say that to Kevin Hart? Miss me!#jenniferroth #jennifermroth #racism #interracial — D. Dot (@D_dot_C) December 19, 2018

Others suggested that the football player was probably aware of his fiance’s racism and just may not care.

Just saw those old tweets from Charles Leno Jr’s fiancée, I feel like he already knows this about her and doesn’t care. There are some black guys out here who truly feel this way, if they’re happy with it then it’s none of my damn business cause it’s his life to live🤷🏾‍♀️ — ✨I’m Better Than The Hype, I Give You Life✨ (@sportsandboobs) December 17, 2018

Charles Leno Jr. probably tells people before they meet his racist fiancée that he’s ok with her saying “nigga” — Relax…Lakers got this 🇸🇱 (@kingRayle) December 19, 2018

And of course there were some who suggested Roth is only with Leno for the money and predict divorce in their future.

Charles Leno Jr is going to have CTE, & she going to be putting her non-biracial kids through college w/ the money she got from divorcing him. Dude…#GetOut — PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) December 18, 2018

Charles Leno Jr shouldn’t go through with this marriage. As someone else stated, she’ll divorce him (before or after having his kids. Probably after) and profit off of his work. — Mariah (@mariahjjada) December 18, 2018

Finally, a user expressed how disheartening it is that Leno won’t stand with Colin Kaepernick on taking a knee against police brutality but will propose to a white woman with prejudice tendencies.

Charles Leno @charleslenojr72 won't #TakeAKnee on the field to protest brutality against blacks BUT will to propose to a white woman. Truly sad mentality & optics #ImWithKap @ChicagoBears — Sidalee (@Sidalee4) December 18, 2018

Roth’s twitter is now locked and only approved followers can see her tweets. Leno has not spoken publicly on the issue. But, if the scandal is anything like previous offenses by white women, Roth will issue an apology claiming she was “making a joke,” and denying her racism in the process.

