It’s the holiday season so unfortunately that means packages have begun to go missing more than usual.
According to NBC4, The Hartford County Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect who used his 5-year-old daughter to do his dirty work. The little girl was caught on camera running up to the front door of a home on Nov. 30. In the video, the girl can be seen looking back before taking a box off the porch.
The package reportedly contained a pair of boots.
When investigators released the surveillance footage, someone was able to identify the girl, which led to her father. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 46-year-old Gary Martin Smith.
Smith is reportedly facing several charges, including theft under $100, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 4th-degree burglary.
3 thoughts on “Man Used 5-Year-Old Daughter To Steal Package”
Wow just sad
Gary, Gary, Gary, dumb Gary. Now they are going to throw the book at him. I hope he doesn’t take a plea and get some ungodly time. Gary was dumb, and high. Let’s see if they treat him like a petty thief or a harden criminal. I’m sure he has some petty previous offenses and he can’t get right, but don’t support them trying to put him in prison. Pay restitution, give him probation, and make him attend parenting classes. How about a fair judge give dummy a fair sentence? If rapist can turn their lives around, I’m sure Gary can try.