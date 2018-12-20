WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama surprised patients as he delivered gifts at a children’s hospital in Washington.
The former president, wearing a Santa cap and carrying a sack of presents, greeted patients and their parents at Children’s National on Wednesday with a “ho, ho, ho!” He told them his reindeer were “stuck in some snow,” but he wanted to make sure he visited.
Obama chatted with patients in their rooms and stopped by several playrooms. He also recorded a video message for those he couldn’t visit.
The hospital tweeted that Obama “warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces!”
Obama tweeted a message of thanks to the hospital.
The former president last visited the hospital in 2014.
6 thoughts on “Barack Obama Delivers Gifts To Kids At Children’s Hospital”
Please stop it BA – talk about him when we get our reparations. Rolling my fu@%$^ing eyes…
Trump looks more like a Santa which is ironic since if Trump pulled a “Photo Op” like this the media would be calling it just that
100% Presidential!!!!!
MR. PRESIDENT YOU ARE SO MISSED. WE WOULD NOT EXPECT ANYTHING LESS FROM THIS FORMER PRESIDENT, HE IS WHAT HE IS, A KIND AND GENTLE SOUL, SOME ONE FOR THE PEOPLE, ALL PEOPLE.
Such a beautiful man with a beautiful heart, we love and miss you Mr. President
This is what a real prez does at Christmas time. He will spend it greeting sick children in the hospital bearing gifts and holiday cheer. The ppl love him!!!