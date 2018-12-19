CLOSE
Serena And Venus Williams’ Disabled Father Needs Son To Interpret As He Battles Ex Wife

Richard Williams, father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams, has revealed that he’s suffered a series of strokes which have left him barely able to speak. He’s in such a terrible medical condition that he has given power of attorney to his son who acts as his interpreter.

The former tennis coach also claims in court documents against his estranged wife Lakeisha, 38, that she forged his signature on mortgage papers which transferred his Florida home into her name, the Daily Mail reports.

The couple filed for divorce in 2017, after seven years of marriage. They have a six-year-old son, Dylan.

Per The Telegraph:

Williams claims his former wife transferred the deed for one of his homes in Palm Beach, Florida, to herself without his permission and then took out a $152,000 mortgage from an associate, David Simon, using Mr Williams’ forged signature.

The documents detail how Mr. Williams suffered two strokes and now relies on his son, Chavoita LeSane, 45, who has been given power of attorney and acts as his translator. The documents state Richard suffers from a neurological condition which limits his speech.

Williams reportedly filed another lawsuit last June, accusing his estranged wife of stealing his social security checks. He then sought a restraining order against Lakeisha, claiming she was stalking him and LeSane, who filed a similar suit.

Per The Telegraph:

divorce , Richard Williams , Serena Williams , tennis , Venus Williams

