CLOSE
Top News
HomeTop News

Mo’ne Davis To Play Softball At Hampton University

Leave a comment
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Mo’ne Davis made history back in 2014 when she became the first girl to pitch Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association to victory at the Little League World Series. She is now heading to college next year and recently announced where she will continue playing softball at.

According to ESPN, Davis announced that she will be attending Hampton University. The coach at Hampton, Angela Nicholson during an interview mentioned that she will not be pitching, but will be a middle infielder.

She also said, “As you could imagine, she has great hands and a great transfer. Hitting-wise, she already has a nice lift on her ball and understands the concept of gap-to-gap. She has great mechanics and she’s fast. She’s very athletic.”

Nevertheless, her parents, Lakeisha and Mark Williams picked Hampton over Southern University, Coppin State University and many other schools.

We look forward to watch Mo’ne Davis play at Hampton University and wish her the best of luck!

Celebs Representing HBCUs
25 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

 

Mo’ne Davis To Play Softball At Hampton University was originally published on getuperica.com

Hampton University , Mo’Ne Davis

2 thoughts on “Mo’ne Davis To Play Softball At Hampton University

  1. Ted Gravely on said:

    I’m happy for that beautiful young lady and her family. She was the first female to pitch a shut out at the LLWS (On August 15, 2014, Davis was the first girl in Little League World Series history to pitch a winning game for the Taney Dragons and earned the win, and she was also the first girl to pitch a shutout in Little League postseason history. She led her team to a 4–0 victory over Nashville). That young lady is living her best life and avoiding all racist trolls and coons by selecting an HBCU. She had an opportunity to attend an Ivy League school, but decided Hampton U was the right school for her. Blessings kid.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close