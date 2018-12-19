K.Michelle To Host ‘Silicone Removal’ Show

K.Michelle has been an open book when to comes to the medical challenges she endured following her surgical enhancements.

Now the singer and reality TV star is reportedly working on a show that will focus on helping women remove silicone from their bodies.

On the current season of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” she documents her own experience having butt injections removed. Michelle previously revealed that she has had four surgeries and two blood transfusions as a result of illegal silicone injections.

Her new show will help women who have had similar experiences that resulted in harmful side effects.

