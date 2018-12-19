CLOSE
K.Michelle To Host ‘Silicone Removal’ Show

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

K.Michelle has been an open book when to comes to the medical challenges she endured following her surgical enhancements.

Now the singer and reality TV star is reportedly working on a show that will focus on helping women remove silicone from their bodies.

On the current season of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” she documents her own experience having butt injections removed. Michelle previously revealed that she has had four surgeries and two blood transfusions as a result of illegal silicone injections.

Her new show will help women who have had similar experiences that resulted in harmful side effects.

