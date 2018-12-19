Inroads Helps Students Get Internships That Turn Into Jobs

12.19.18
For college students internships can be a great way to gain experience and get a foot in the door. Inroads was founded 47 years ago at the march on Washington and has assisted thousands of students in getting their career started. They have partnered with Pricewatershouse and the Tom Joyner Foundation to provide internships specifically to HBCU students.

CEO Forest T. Harper Jr. believes internships are a key to breaking into corporate America and entrepreneurship. He says 83% of the students who go through their program graduate with job offers.

To apply to be a part of the program visit inroads.org. 

Harper says this is bigger than internships and jobs,”this is about raising the next level of the black middle class.”

