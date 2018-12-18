Donnie McClurkin Shares Horrifying Photos Of His Near-Fatal Car Accident

Days after Donnie McClurkin announced that he had been in a nearly fatal car accident, he shared photos of the horrifying crash.

“This is the totaled car that two angels rescued me from ….after passing out while driving I don’t remember most of what happened a day and a half ago…but God!,” the 59-year-old gospel singer wrote last Friday.

Adding, “I overrode doctors and sisters advice and flew to KENYA today for ministry Saturday @ TWO RIVERS. and home on this Sunday to celebrate life…My new Christmas single “MY FAVORITE THINGS” has one more thing added to the list….LIFE!”

McClurkin concluded that while he’s still hurting, he’s definitely on the mend and doing better.

“I’m hurting and limping (a little) but I’m STILL HERE!!! TGBTG”

As we previously reported, the 59-year-old iconic gospel singer lost consciousness behind the wheel, started swerving in traffic to land into a concrete medium.

Last week, he told folks, “Was in a serious accident at 12:50am this morning…passed out while driving on the highway,” McClurkin wrote. “Totaled the car…hospitalized, going through a myriad of tests…..But I’m alive!!!

Mcclurkin described the incident and how two people witnessed his car’s erratic behavior and followed behind him until he crashed.

“Lost consciousness driving…but two human angels followed my swerving car with their emergency blinkers onto stop traffic ….drove behind me until my car crashed into the middle concrete island. I remember none of it except those two angels pulling me out of the passengers side of the crumbled TOTALED car..airbags deployed…crushed metal and Fiberglas!!”

We’re happy to see that he is recovering well.

Praise!

