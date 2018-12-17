Fifth Third Bank Surprises Single Mom By Paying Off Her $150K Student Loan Debt

A single mother recently got the biggest Christmas shock of her life.

Last week, Jasmin Ford, a 30-year-old registered nurse, found out that Fifth Third bank paid off her $150,000 student loan debt.

Talk about a Christmas miracle! Jasmine Ford is now free of student debt after @FifthThird paid off $150k for her. Ford is a nurse and has been working two jobs to support herself and pay her loans. https://t.co/drQzRX6xR5 pic.twitter.com/ThxbuEspA8 — ABC 22/FOX 45 Dayton (@ABC22FOX45) December 13, 2018

“I still can’t find the words,” Ford told Good Morning America last Thursday, adding, “I’m off work again today and I’m just sort of pacing around and restless because I know my life is going to change.”

GMA reported that the Chicago native was the first in her family to graduate from college, receiving a Master’s Degree in nursing. She found herself having to pay for school on her own, using student loans to help pay for tuition, rent, food and her other bills.

Like many of us, Ford admitted that she never thought she would be able to pay off these loans down in her lifetime.

“I could not foresee when I’d be able to pay it off,” Ford said of her debt.

“I just knew this was going to be a part of my life as long as I was alive unless there was some significant change, which — wow.”

According to WLS News, Fifth Third bank became aware of Ford, who is a customer, while they were working on a promotional video about student loan debt. Bank officials said they later “chose to pay off her student loans because she exemplified the impact that loans can have on a family trying to achieve.”

Because of this huge act of kindness, Ford believes this will change her son’s life too, allowing her to be a more present mother. See, she worked two jobs almost every day of the week, something she can now give up.

“I just imagine being able to spend more time physically with my family, not having to hustle, having mental freedom and with that, some spiritual freedom,” she told GMA.

“I can open myself to more experiences, opportunities and just be able to sit and be with my thoughts and be able to pursue what it is I came to do.”

“His life will be totally different,” she added. “I’m so happy and so proud that I’m able to offer that to him more than anything else because he deserves it.”

Just amazing.

Fifth Third Bank Surprises Single Mom By Paying Off Her $150K Student Loan Debt was originally published on hellobeautiful.com