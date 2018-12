In 2014, Michelle Carrera was searching for a soup kitchen that serves a vegan Thanksgiving meal. After realizing that she wouldn’t be able to find one, she turned this need into action.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Carrera about her organization Chilis on Wheels that serves vegan meals to communities in need.

Why does the homeless community need access vegan food? Carrera explains in the interview above.

