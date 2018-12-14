Octavia Spencer Admits Playing God Was ‘Hard’; Talks ‘Green Book’ Success

12.14.18
Actress Octavia Spencer isn’t on-screen in Green Book but because she was so drawn to the story she opted to become an executive producer.

Green Book gives us a look inside the road trip of Jazz pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his driver/bodyguard Tony Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen) as they traveled through the deep south in the 1960s for Shirley’s tour.

Spencer, who was born in Alabama, called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss how she became involved in Green Book and how her southern roots had a lot to do with it.

